Anti-CAA stir rips through nation: South Delhi burns, Internet suspended in Aligarh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 16: Amid nationwide violent protest against the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament, schools in South Delhi to remain closed today. While Jamia Millia University to be closed till January 6. On the other hand, Aligarh Muslim University also to remain closed till January 5.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Aligarh district administration suspended Internet services from 10 pm on Sunday night to 10 pm Monday. District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh on Sunday night issued the order. "Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm tonight to 10 pm tomorrow in Aligarh city. After the protest in the Aligarh Muslim University by students today, it cannot be denied that some anti-social elements can incite violence among the people using internet services to circulate inflammatory messages or content on social media, so to prevent that internet services remain suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow," the statement read.

CAA protests: Jamia students released by cops

Meanwhile, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) has issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the "injured" students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.

50 students, detained during protests at Jamia University

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony in New Delhi near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

Protest at Hyderabad Urdu varsity against Jamia incidents

As protests raged in Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University and other universities across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, students gathered in large numbers on Sunday night at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) and raised slogans against the Act.

The students also raised slogans against the Delhi Police, condemning the police brutality in JMI and AMU. They also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of their protest.

Jamia's VC backs student protests

Condemning the police action, university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been moved out and they are safe. Police said they entered the university campus only to control the volatile situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the protesters, numbering around 1,500, had gathered near New Friends' Colony and blocked the road. They refused to clear the area and when police tried to push them back, some of them indulged in arson around 3.30 pm. Four buses and two police vehicles were torched and six police personnel and two firemen were injured, he said, adding some protestors had come prepared for arson. Stones were pelted from inside the university campus and some people have been detained, he added but did not give details.

Protest rally in Jamia Millia Islamia turns violent, police ffired tear gas, DMRC halts metro trains

At least 60 injured people were taken to hospital for treatment, sources said. Father George PA, director of Holy Family Hospital, said, "We received university students and also police personnel. Most of them have been discharged now." He said three-four persons, including two police personnel, were admitted to the hospital.

"They got injuries on head, maybe due to stone-pelting. None of them is critical. We are taking care of them," he said. DMRC said it had closed gates of 13 metro stations, including GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya due to the violence.

The protest was being held against the contentious law which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

The clash disrupted traffic in the area with several vehicles stranded on roads for hours. Meanwhile, Jamia Teachers' Association appealed to the students to keep away from such "direction-less" protest led by "local political leaders".

'We will continue to resist' CAA & NRC

Jamia students have been protesting against the legislation. However, on Saturday evening, they had called off their university lockdown and declared they would hold a peaceful protest. After the violence this afternoon, a Jamia students' body issued a statement, saying, "We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent. We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence. "We have maintained calm even when students have been lathicharged and some women protestors badly beaten up.

Violence by certain elements is an attempt to vilify and discredit genuine protests," the statement said. Sources said the police entered the campus while chasing some "outsiders" who had indulged in vandalism and were trying to hide on the premises. But the university chief proctor said, "Police entered the campus by force, no permission was taken. Staff members and students were beaten up and forced to leave the campus."

The vice-chancellor said university students were not involved in the violent protest. "In the evening, when the agitation started, my students had not given a call for it," she told PTI. "...which university can have such a huge crowd. At least not my university. It was a Sunday and we had already declared winter vacation on Saturday so half of the students had already gone home," she said. As tension prevailed in the area, the city government announced the closure of all schools in southeast Delhi.

Political parties, unions denounce use of violence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said any kind of violence is unacceptable and protests should remain peaceful. "No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests should remain peaceful," he tweeted. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said that an AAP MLA was "provoking" the public and called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor". "An AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslims of the country are with India and are not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people," he tweeted in Hindi.

However, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was accused by the BJP of fuelling the violence denied the accusations. Police too said they had no found any role of the AAP MLA in the incident.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that vehicular movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the agitation. Vehicles coming from Badarpur and Ashram Chowk were diverted to alternative routes due to blockade. According to an eyewitness, protestors broke glasses of a cluster bus carrying passengers and set it on fire. However, no one was injured.