    Anti-CAA Stir: German Student whose placard drew Nazi reference at IIT-Madras told to deport

    New Delhi, Dec 24: A German student at IIT-Madras who had carried a placard that made a reference to the Nazi rule in his own country: "1933 to 1945 - we have been there", was allegedly told to leave India after he took part in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    Jakob Lindenthal, an exchange student at IIT Madras in the Department of Physics, was in India as part of a one-year exchange programme. He left for Amsterdam last night itself after being told by the immigration officials to leave India by midnight or face deportation.

    The development comes after the student was seen participating in an anti-CAA protest in Chennai during which he carried a poster which read, '1933 to 1945: We Have Been There.'

    However, Lindenthal, who hails from southern Germany, he said that he had just accompanied his friends and had not raised any opinion or opposition. "Since there was no Section 144, I just went to Chepauk and Valluvar Kottam with my friends," he added.

    The CAA, introduced earlier this month, has triggered massive protests across the country as it leaves Muslims off the list of religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, to whom it aims to give Indian citizenship.

