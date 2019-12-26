  • search
    Anti-CAA stir: Army chief Bipin Rawat says leadership does not mean leading people to violence

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out arson and violence in our cities, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday while commenting on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    Leaders emerge from crowds but are not those who lead people in "inappropriate directions", added the Army chief while addressing a gathering at a health summit here. He said leaders are those who lead people in the right direction.

    Since both houses of Parliament approved amendments to the citizenship law earlier this month, protests - sometimes violent - have taken place across the country. Multiple protestors have been injured and have died in these protests, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

    "What is so complex about leadership, if it is all about leading. Because when you move forward, everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple, but it is a complex phenomenon," Rawat said in his speech.

      NEWS AT 3 PM 26th DEC, 2019

      "Even amongst the crowd, you find that the leaders emerge. But leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions," he added.

      A leaner-meaner force to secure quick victories

      Giving the example of ongoing protests by a large number of university and college students, the Army Chief said the way masses of crowds are being led to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns is not leadership.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 13:54 [IST]
