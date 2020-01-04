  • search
    Anti-CAA stir: 46 fresh notices served for damaging public property in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 04: The district adminstration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests here.

    The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities.

    They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in the district, Kumar said.

    The accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9, he said.

    Anti-CAA stir: 11 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh

    Meanwhile, four madrasa students, arrested after violence during anti-CAA protests, were released on the orders of a court as police gave them clean chit in its report filed before the chief judicial magistrate here on Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
