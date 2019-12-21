  • search
    Anti-CAA stir: 11 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 21: At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday.

    Four deaths were reported from Meerut district, while the boy lost his life in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by police personnel, they said.

    Anti-CAA stir: 11 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh
    File photo

    After Friday prayers, six people were killed as protesters clashed with the police at several places in the state. They hurled stones and torched vehicles, the officials said There have been reports of firing on police personnel deployed to maintain law and order, they said.

      CAA protests across UP turn violent, over 8 people dead | Oneindia News

      Citizenship Act protests: Car set on fire in Delhi's Daryaganj; anti-riot vehicle called in

      Six policemen also received bullet injuries in various parts of the state, they said, adding the condition of one policeman continued to be critical.

      Violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests has so far claimed lives in Bijnor, Sambhal, Firozabad, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut in the state.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
