    Anti-CAA stir: 0ne dead in Rampur violence, several including cops injured

    By PTI
    |

    Rampur, Dec 21: One person died and several people, including policemen, were injured as clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday, officials said.

    Five two-wheelers, including one of a mediaperson and one of the police, and a car were set afire during the violence and five protesters were injured in police lathicharge, they added.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Of the five injured, four were referred to Meerut for treatment where one died, while another is in a serious condition. Around a dozen protestors have been detained," District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Singh told PTI.

    Around 400 to 500 people gathered near the city Eidgah to protest against the amended Citizenship Act amid a bandh call, he said.

    "Over a dozen policemen also suffered minor injuries during stonepelting by protesters, including children aged between 12 and 18 years," Singh said.

    Another dozen protesters suffered minor injuries in tear gas shelling by the police, he added.

    Anti-CAA stir: 11 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh

    A bandh call was given by the anti-CAA protesters in Rampur on Saturday even as section 144 of the CrPc, which bars assembly of people, is in force in the region and the internet remains suspended.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 21:22 [IST]
