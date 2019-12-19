Anti-CAA protests in K'taka: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained; BSY calls for peace

Bengaluru, Dec 19: The imposition of Section 144 in many parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru in view of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has prompted anger and frustration among several people especially those who were planning to participate in protests

On the eve of the protests planned, Bengaluru police said on Twitter,''Section 144 imposed all over the city but city will normal and All transport will available as usual. Don't be panic.''

As many as 25 people, including historian and author Ramachandra Guha, were detained by the police when they attempted to stage a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Town Hall in Bengaluru around 11am. The police also detained Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) leader Vatal Nagaraj at his residence in Dollars Colony minutes before he planned to take out a protest.

With protests planned by various groups in different parts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday had declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka.

"I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said "we have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) were in place.

''Things are normal for now, there is no problem, no one should organise any programmes in this regard and every one should maintain peace...police are monitoring things," he added.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officials in the morning and reviewed security arrangements across the state. Authorities have already clamped section 144 of the CrPC in various parts of the state including Bengaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening that will be in force till the midnight of December 21.

Alleging the Congress was behind the protest, Yediyurappa said it is because of people like U T Khader (Congress MLA) such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences. Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the ruling BJP government in the state over the imposition of Section 144. "After a series of assaults on the values enshrined in the Constitution, it is time to take away the Right to Peaceful Protest through Sec144. I never expected @bsybjp (B S Yediyurappa) to play to the tune of @narendramodi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). I thought he was more progressive and inclusive," he said in a tweet.

In Kalaburagi, normal life remained unaffected even though people's forum called for Kalaburagi Bandh today against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The police had yesterday denied permission to the bandh and protest march by clamping prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city for three days.

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in Dakshina Kannada district till the midnight of December 21 in the backdrop of the protests.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has enforced prohibitory orders in the entire district in view of the possibility of the law order situation and public peace getting vitiated. Mangaluru city police Commissioner P S Harsha had on Wednesday promulgated prohibitory orders within the commissionerate limits from December 18 till the midnight of December 20.

The police have information about certain organisations having given call for Bharath Bandh on Thursday and Friday in protest against implementation of CAA. As several areas falling within the city police Commissionerate limits are considered to be sensitive, the police department is apprehensive about the chances of law and order as well as public peace getting disturbed if protests and processions were organised.

Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President last week.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The act says refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.