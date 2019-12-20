Anti-CAA protests: Gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh open

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi were opened on Friday, around 24 hours after they were shut in view of protests in the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

At least 20 metro stations in the national capital were closed on Thursday, following a request from Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters.

All stations, except Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, were opened on Thursday evening.

"Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Friday.

The stations were closed as a protest against the amended Citizenship Act escalated in the national capital on Thursday.

Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people.

Two protests were scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheed Park near ITO.