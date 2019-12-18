Anti-CAA protests: Delhi police files 3 FIRs; 75 tear gas shells used at Jamia University

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: The FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident stated that a total of 75 tear gas shells were used by police to disperse the mob at the university.

It also stated that 7-8 students and miscreants were pelting stones from inside the university gates.

The police had entered into the campus with limited force to identify miscreants and for safety of students.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR in the Jamia Millia Islamia university violence on December 15, officials said on Tuesday.

The ex-MLA has been named along with six other persons in the first investigation report, they said.

The other accused in the case are local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.

According to the FIR , police got information that several people will stage a protest march against the amended citizenship law till Parliament House and President House. There was heavy deployment of police near the university and around 3 pm, several protestors, including men, women and local politicians, came from the university side, it said. Asif and Ashu were instigating the protestors and raising slogans.

The protestors were raising anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans and were heading towards Mathura Road. The protest turned violent and protestors started pelting stones on policemen and also set DTC buses on fire, the FIR stated. They vandalised several vehicles on the road and the Sarai Jullena police booth and later returned towards the university.

Police were constantly asking the protestors to maintain peace, but they did not pay heed towards the repeated requests. They also vandalised CAT ambulances near the university, it stated. Thereafter, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The protestors kept pelting stones on police personnel from inside gate number 4, 7 and 8 of the university. Later, to control situation, police, with minimum force, entered the university campus and took out the violent protestors, the FIR stated. In this process, several police personnel got seriously injured. The protestors also vandalised the Tikona Park and Zakir Nagar Dhalan police booths. Around 70 to 80 motorcycles were also vandalised by them, it said.

Delhi Police has also filed two FIRs in connection with yesterday's Jafrabad incident under the IPC sections for rioting and damaging public property. Five people have been detained,

The police action triggered massive outrage across the nation, as well as protests at various campuses in solidarity with students of Jamia, as well as those of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who too, like Jamia, have been protesting against the CAA and had gathered to protest against the crackdown there.

Earlier, the Delhi Police also said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting. In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can be seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who are indulging in stone pelting.