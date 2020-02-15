Anti-CAA protesters of Shaheen Bagh likely to meet Amit Shah tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 15: Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet Shaheen Bagh protesters, who are demanding withdrawal of against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

This development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is open to discuss matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act with anyone, including the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

The home minster on Thursday said he was open to discussing matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act with anyone, including the protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh locality, but any conversation would take place on merit, The Indian Express reported.

Since December 15, women in the predominantly Muslim locality have been sitting in a round-the-clock sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.