    Anti-CAA protest: Six killed in UP protest violence

    Lucknow, Dec 20: The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest triggered huge violence across Uttar Pradesh on Friday claiming lives of six.

    According to the UP police, six protesters were killed in clashes that erupted across the state so far. With this, the total anti-CAA protest-related death toll reaches to seven in the state.

    The UP Director General of Police OP Singh, however, has claimed that none of these incidents took place in police firing.

    He stated that they didn't even shot any single bullet. Another officer also claimed that if there any firing happened, that was from the protesters' side.

    According to UP police, two agitators were killed in Bijnor and one each killed in Sambhal, Firozabad, Meerut and Kanpur. Atleast fifty policemen were injured in the clashes across the state.

    The agitation erupted in 13 districts of UP after the Friday prayer, as thousands showed protest on the streets against the CAA defying the prohibitory orders across the state.

    Anti-CAA protest: Police vehicle torched, internet services suspended in Bulandshahr

    Huge mob pelted stones at the police personnel, police had to use tear gas and baton charge to control the violent situation in the state. The UP violence emerged defying the strict security measures enforced ahead of the prayers.

