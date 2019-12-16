  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anti-CAA protest: CBDT extends advance tax payment deadline for NE states to Dec 31

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The CBDT on Sunday extended till December 31 the deadline for making advance tax payments for the northeastern states in view of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

    Anti-CAA protest: CBDT extends advance tax payment deadline for NE states to Dec 31
    Representational Image

    Earlier, the deadline was Sunday, December 15. "In view of the recent disturbances in the North Eastern region of India, CBDT has decided to extend the date for payment of 3rd instalment of Advance Tax for FY (financial year) 2019-20 from 15th December, 2019 to 31st December, 2019 for the North Eastern Region," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

    "Notification will follow," it said. Advance tax payments, under the direct taxes category, are made four times in a financial year.

    More CBDT News

    Read more about:

    cbdt tax payers citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue