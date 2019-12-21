Anti-CAA protest: 40 detained in connection with Daryaganj violence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 21: Over 40 people were detained by the Delhi police in connection with Daryaganj violence over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital on Friday.

Reportedly, the protesters set ablaze a private car at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj area of Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law. The fire was, however, immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

Police resorted to baton charge and used water cannon to disperse the mob as violence marked a march against the CAA, they pelted stones on security personnel.

However, Delhi police denied baton charging the agitators and using teargas, saying it used "mild force" and water cannon," as per PTI report.

"Hours after the violent protest near Delhi Gate, around 42 injured people, including eight policemen, got medical treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. Two people admitted to the hospital have been seriously injured but their condition is not life-threatening at present.

One person who has suffered a fracture in his leg is admitted in a ward," Dr Kishore Singh, MS, Lok Nayak Hospital told PTI.