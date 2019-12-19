Anti-CAA, NRC protest in Mumbai: Opposition parties to lead outcry against 'discriminatory' Act

Mumbai, Dec 19: The Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest in Mumbai on Thursday against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday.

These parties have come together under a front, called Hum Bharat Ke Log, which will hold a protest at the August Kranti Maidan in the city, a release issued by the front said.

It dubbed the newly amended Citizenship Act and NRC as "unconstitutional and discriminatory".

Besides the Maharashtra units of Congress and NCP, the Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers Party of India, Muslim League and various citizen organisations will also take part in the protest.

The front, in its release, said 19 December is historically significant as it was in this day in 1927 that freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Roshan Singh went to the gallows.

They symbolise the rich heritage of the country's freedom struggle and communal harmony led by Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders, it said.

"The Constitution, drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, is being violated and is under attack. This is the reason that the entire country has chosen this day to condemn the unconstitutional and divisive laws of the BJP government," it said.