ANTHE Result 2018: Check for 8th, 9th result date

New Delhi, Nov 13: The ANTHE Result 2018 will be declared today. Once declared the 8th, 9th result 2018 will be available on the official website.

The scholarship exam was held on October 28. As per the official website, the ANTHE 2018 result for Class 10 on November 9, 2018. Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) had conducted its scholarship exams that aim to offer up to 100 per cent scholarship and cash scholarship awards to students.

In the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) exam, a total of 360 marks multi-choice questions are asked to check a candidate's knowledge. It includes 20 marks for Mental Ability, 25 marks for Mathematics and 45 marks for Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

The duration is two hours and as many as 90 questions are asked.No negative marking.

All the top 50 students from Class, 8, 9 and 10 will be eligible for 100 per cent scholarship. Aakash Institute conducted the countrywide talent hunt exam in across 23 states/union territories. The results once declared will be available on aakash.ac.in.