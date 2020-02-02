  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 02: The Uttar Pradesh unit head of Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead in Lucknow by unknown assailants on Sunday when he was out on a morning walk, police said.

    A police official said Ranjeet Bachchan (40) was killed in an area which falls under the jurisdiction of the Hazratganj police station. He said the killing prima facie appears to be a fallout of some family dispute, but the police are investigating all possible angles.

    Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead

    Sources said PTI that Bachchan was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party.

    Joint Commissioner of Police Naveen Arora said Bachchan's cousin, Aditya Srivastava, was also injured in the incident and their mobile phones were snatched by the attackers, one of whom fired on them.

    The officer said while the 40-year-old Bachchan died on the spot after being hit by a bullet, Srivastava has received bullet injuries on his left hand.

    "On Sunday morning, Aditya Srivastava informed the police that he along with his cousin had gone on a morning walk. They were coming from OCR building (Burlington Crossing) and were going towards the Parivartan Chowk in the city when a person, who had a shawl wrapped over himself, stopped them, snatched their mobile phones, and fired," Arora said.

    He said as per initial information, Bachchan and his wife Kalindi Sharma were not in a cordial relationship and a case in this regard was registered in Gorakhpur.

    "This angle is also being looked into," he said.

    He said the deceased was also associated with the Samajwadi Party previously and took part in cycle rallies of the party between 2002-09.

    "As per his wife, the deceased later founded an organisation called Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha and became its national president," Arora said. Arora said the police are also examining CCTV footage from the area and checking the background of the people whom Bachchan had any dispute with. "As many as eight teams of the crime branch are working to solve the case," he said.

    More SHOT DEAD News

    Read more about:

    shot dead uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X