    Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 02: The Uttar Pradesh unit head of Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead in Lucknow by unknown assailants on Sunday when he was out on a morning walk, police said.

    A police official said Ranjeet Bachchan (40) was killed in an area which falls under the jurisdiction of the Hazratganj police station.

    Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead

    He said the killing prima facie appears to be a fallout of some family dispute, but the police are investigating all possible angles.

    Sources said PTI that Bachchan was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
