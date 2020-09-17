Answer the ‘Know Namo’ to win a book autographed by PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the start of the "Know Namo" quiz on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday.

The winners of the quiz will get books autographed by the PM. The quiz that begins today will have questions on PM Modi and the BJP.

"How much do you know about PM Narendra Modi? Take 'The Know NaMo Quiz' on NaMo App - http://nm4.in/dnldapp Winners walk away with books signed by PM Narendra Modi himself!" The BJP said in a tweet.

"Do you know someone whose life NaMo impacted? Do you think they would want to wish NaMo on his birthday? Download NaMo app and upload their video in one click," the BJP also said.

Further the party also said that the App users can enjoy for the first time ever a 360 degree virtual exhibition based on the life of PM Modi. The exhibition is titled, " glimpses of Namo's inspiring life." It would showcase his journey from Vadnagar, Gujarat to become the PM and a world leader.

The BJP has also launched Seva Saptah to mark the PM's birthday. During this programme various activities such as planting of saplings, distribution of fruits in COVID-19 hospitals, donation of artificial limbs and other equipment would be undertaken.