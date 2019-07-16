Ansarulla, a terror group that sought to establish Islamic rule in Tamil Nadu from Saudi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: The 14 people arrested by the National Investigation Agency were planning on setting up a terror module Ansarulla in Tamil Nadu.

The NIA arrested the 14 persons after they were handed over to India by Saudi Arabia recently.

These 14 accused were brought in a special aircraft to Chennai where they were produced before Special Judge Senthur Pandian of NIA court in Poonamallee, they said.

It is alleged that these people had been collecting money to set-up terror outfit 'Asnarulla' in Tamil Nadu.

The NIA had said it arrested two persons -- Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammed -- in the case on Saturday.

The agency had said it has busted a gang which allegedly conspired, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in the country.

It had also held searches in the premises belonging to the three accused located here and at Nagappattinam district in connection with the case.

According to credible information, the accused men, while being within and beyond India, had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the "terrorist gang Ansarulla", the NIA had said in a release.

A case was registered on July 9, 2019, (Tamil Nadu Ansarulla Case) against Syed Bukhari, a resident of Chennai, and Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar, and Mohammed Yusuffudeen Harish Mohamed, both natives of Nagappattinam, and others, it said.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against India, and terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been slapped against them.

It may be recalled that the NIA busted a gang which conspired to establish Islamic rule in the country.

The NIA conducted searches in Chennai and Nagapattinam in connection with the Islamic State case.

The NIA searched the the office and house of What-e-Islam Tamil Nadu leader, Syed Mohammad Bukhari. It may be recalled that in raids conducted last month, the agency had arrested six persons.

During the raids, the NIA had seized incriminating documents and learnt that they were propagating on behalf of the Islamic State. Further, it was also found that these persons were propagating the ISIS ideology on the social media and were also aiming at recruiting youth in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The accused persons, while being within and beyond India, had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla. It has also been learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.