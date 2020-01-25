Ansar-al-Islam case: NIA charges two for attempting terror strikes in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the Ansar-al-Islam case.

It may be recalled that two suspected Bangladeshi nationals had been detained by the Border Security Force as they were unable to produce valid documents. The police then registered the case before handing it over to the NIA.

The NIA identified the accused persons as Mahmud Hassan and Mohammad Saad Hussain. Both had crossed the international border and entered India in 2018 from Bangadesh. They had concealed their identity and had produced fake documents.

The NIA later learnt that the accused persons were given fake documents by their handlers in Bangladesh. It was further revealed that they had travelled from Agartala to Bengaluru and had been planning on carrying out terror attacks.

Investigations revealed that they had carried out a reconnaissance of several public places in Bengaluru. They had also tried to procure arms and weapons from Tripura and Mizoram in order to strike at Bengaluru, the NIA probe has also learnt. Further investigations are on and the NIA is examining the incriminating material that the agency has found on the accused.