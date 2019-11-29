Another woman's burnt body found in Hyderabad near site where 26 yrs vet was raped, murdered

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Nov 29: Another burnt body of a woman found in Shamshabad, Hyderabad on Friday after the charred body of 26-year-old veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy was found under a culvert near near Shadnagar town, Hyderabad on Thursday, where she was being brutally murdered and after being raped.

Reportedly, the woman's body found by the police today was also in a charred condition and police assumes this could be case of suicide.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar has said to news agency ANI, "Body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. It is being moved to a government hospital for autopsy, case being registered".

Police has taken the body for post-mortem, investigation underway.