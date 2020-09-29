Another virus from China: ICMR warns of Cat Que Virus in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, a new Cat Que Virus from China is the next threat to India.

Researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have discovered this virus from China. The virus known as the vat Que Virus is found in pigs and culex mosquitos and has been largely reported in China and Vietnam. It has infected several people in these countries.

The virus may causes diseases such as meningitis, febrile illnesses, and paediatric encephalitis in India too, the scientists at ICMR have found.

Indian mosquitoes, notably, aegypti, Cx. Quinquefasciatus, and Cx. Tritaeniorhynchus, are vulnerable to CQV which is one of the arthropod-borne viruses or arboviruses.

"Anti-CQV IgG antibody positivity in human serum samples tested and the replication capability of CQV in mosquitoes indicated a possible disease-causing potential of CQV in Indian scenario. Screening of more human and swine serum samples using these assays is required as a proactive measure for understanding the prevalence of this neglected tropical virus," the ICMR has said.

