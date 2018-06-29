Another surgical strike? Indian Army targets NSCN(K) in Myanmar

India has carried out another surgical strike, this time on terror camps in Myanmar. The para-military commandoes reportedly gunned down five rebels of the SS Khaplang faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) in a surgical strike inside Myanmar.

The attack was carried out by the 12 Para on Wednesday afternoon. The Shwelo camp of the NSCN (K) camp situated 3 kilometres inside Myanmar and bordering Nagaland was targeted. It was a two hour operation.

While confirming the incident, the NSCN (K) however added that the Indian Army retreated following blank fire.

"The Indian Army in huge number crossed Chenmoh village and arrived at the international boundary some kilometres away from the Naga Army forward post, and on realisation that their presence has already been detected, they resorted to blank firing randomly for several minutes to which the Naga Army responded and prevented any further advance. They retreated when we responded. Casualties could not be ascertained," NSCN-K spokesman Isak Sumi said.

The surgical strike comes days after the NSCN (K) killed two personnel of the Assam Rifles at Nagaland's Mon district. The outfit has been showing a great amount of aggression in the past couple of days. It had also attacked a patrol of the 7 Assam Rifles in Nagaland apart from triggering an IED blast in which one jawan was injured.

