Another Republic Day terror plot busted

    New Delhi, Jan 25: A man alleged to be a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been arrested on charges of planning to carry out terror strikes in the national capital during Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police officials said.

    Abdul Latif Ganai, alias Umair alias Dilawar, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell late night on January 20, they said.

    Representational Image

    The arrest was made after police got a tip-off that a JeM terrorist, the mastermind behind a series of grenade attacks in Srinagar recently, was planning similar terror strikes in heavy footfall areas in Delhi during Republic Day celebrations, an official said.

    Also Read | Ahead of Jan 26, three terror modules busted, two came close to striking

    Dilawar was arrested with incriminating material during the night of January 20-21, he said. A team rushed to Jammu and Kashmir and recovered two IED/grenades.

    It also arrested another terrorist, Hilal, from Bandipora who had carried out recce of target areas in Delhi. Information about the module was shared with Srinagar Police, which thereafter arrested terrorists involved in grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 8:36 [IST]
