    Another religious preacher arrested in Islamic State case

    By
    |

    New delhi, Jan 12: The NIA has arrested one more person in connection with the ISIS inspired module case. The arrested is part of the outfit that went by the name Harkat ul Harb e Islam.

    Accused Muhammad Absar, 24 years, Resident of Jasora, Meerut, UP who teaches at Jamia Husania Abul Hassan, Piplera, Hapur Ghaziabad was arrested on January 11.

    Today the NIA carried out searches in Meerut and Hapur with the support of UP Police at 3 locations connected with Muhammad Absar.

    He had visited 3 places in J&K in the months of May and August 2018 along with another accused Iftekhar Sakib in connection with the terror conspiracy.

    Saturday, January 12, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
