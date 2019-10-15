Another PMC Bank account holder dies of heart attack in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 15: Another distressed Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositor has died of a heart attack on Tuesday. This is the second such death of a depositor with the bank within 24 hours.

Fattomal Punjabi, who had an account with the PMC bank's Mulund branch, had taken part in protests yesterday.

Earlier in the day, a 51-year-old man, whose family has a deposit of over Rs 90 lakh with the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Bank Cooperative (PMC) Bank, died due to a heart attack.

Sanjay Gulati, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, went to a protest march held outside a city court on Monday morning and had been under stress because of his deposit being stuck, said Manali Narkar, who was among the agitating depositors.

The PMC Bank has been placed under "directions" by the RBI since last month, wherein depositors' withdrawals have been capped.

The limits were increased to Rs 40,000 by the RBI on Monday, and the central bank said 77 per cent of the customers will be able to fully withdraw their deposits with this move.

The limits were earlier capped at Rs 1,000, and subsequently raised to Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 as the bank's liquidity position improved.

Harried depositors of the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, have been protesting across the city.

