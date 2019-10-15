  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Another PMC Bank account holder dies of heart attack in Mumbai

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 15: Another distressed Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositor has died of a heart attack on Tuesday. This is the second such death of a depositor with the bank within 24 hours.

    Fattomal Punjabi, who had an account with the PMC bank's Mulund branch, had taken part in protests yesterday.

    Fattomal Punjabi
    Fattomal Punjabi

    Earlier in the day, a 51-year-old man, whose family has a deposit of over Rs 90 lakh with the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Bank Cooperative (PMC) Bank, died due to a heart attack.

    Sanjay Gulati, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, went to a protest march held outside a city court on Monday morning and had been under stress because of his deposit being stuck, said Manali Narkar, who was among the agitating depositors.

    With Rs 90 lakh savings in PMC bank, Ex-Jet Airways staffer dies of cardiac arrest after protest

    The PMC Bank has been placed under "directions" by the RBI since last month, wherein depositors' withdrawals have been capped.

    The limits were increased to Rs 40,000 by the RBI on Monday, and the central bank said 77 per cent of the customers will be able to fully withdraw their deposits with this move.

    The limits were earlier capped at Rs 1,000, and subsequently raised to Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 as the bank's liquidity position improved.

    Harried depositors of the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, have been protesting across the city.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    PMC bank mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue