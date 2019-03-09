Another Pakistan drone shot down near Rajasthan border

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: Indian Army troops shot at a Pakistani drone along the international border in Sri Ganganagar sector (Rajasthan) as it had entered Indian airspace on Saturday. This is the 3rd Pakistani drone to have been shot at by Indian forces since the 26 February IAF air strikes.

Earlier in the day, a similar drone tried to enter Indian territory at 5 am at Hindumalkot border near Sriganganagar, but the drone had to take u-turn as it was sighted by troopers who started firing.

Villagers living in the nearby areas also heard heavy firing.

On Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down the neighbouring country's drone at the Bikaner Nal sector area with Sukhoi 30MKI fighter jet.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district at. Pakistan, around 6 pm yesterday, initiated the unprovoked firing of small arms and heavy mortars shelling, to which Indian Army retaliated effectively.