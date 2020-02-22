Another Kerala nun accuses Bishop Franco Mulakkal of sexual abuse

Kochi, Feb 21: Ahead of the hearing of the Kerala's rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge petition, on Friday another nun claimed that the former Bishop of Jalandhar of sexual abuse.

Reportedly, the nun is the 14th witness in this sensitive rape case against Mulakkal. The Bishop is out on bail.

The 35-year-old nun in her statement has alleged that she met the Bishop first time in 2015 in Bihar. She claimed that Mulakkal made sexual overtones on phone calls, messages and video calls.

She also accused the Bishop that he had inappropriately touched her. The nun also stated that she was scared of the Bishop and of being thrown out from the congregation.

In 2017, the nun stated that she had relationship with a person over the phone which led to caused certain problems in the church. And as a punishment she was sent to Kerala.

On April 30, 2017 Bishop Franco Mulakkal came to this convent to investigate this matter, wher he met the nun and around 1am in the night, he called him in his room and made her sit in a chair in his room.

Bishop and she spoke for nearly two hours. While she was leaving the room, Bishop hugged her and kissed her on the forehead. She said that she felt disgusted. Next day the Bishop left.

According to the police the witness was not ready to file a complaint against the Bishop.

Mulakkal, got bail on October 16, 2018 after he got arrested on September 21, 2018 on rape charges. The Kerala Police has filed a 1,400-page chargesheet against him.

Reportedly, the chargesheet named 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and several nuns.

Mulakkal was removed as head of the Jalandhar diocese after the case came to light.