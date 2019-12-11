Another gang-rape victim complains of threat of 'Unnao-like' fate by accused

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Fatehpur, Dec 11: A 16-year-old gang-rape victim here has complained to senior police officers that she is being threatened by the accused with a "Unnao like" fate if she did not withdraw the case against them.

"The victim had met ASP on Tuesday and claimed she was threatened with a 'Unnao like' fate if she did not compromise with the accused," said Jafarganj Circle Officer Shripal Yadav.

23-year-old woman set on fire after failed rape bid in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

"We are probing the matter. If it is proved that the victim was threatened, a fresh case will be registered against the accused," he added.

The teenaged girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four men last month in a village in Ghazipur near here.

After registering the FIR at the Ghazipur police station, police arrested the main accused Pradeep, but three others are still absconding. "We are trying to arrest the remaining three. Searches are on to nab them," the circle officer added.

The gang-rape victim alleged that all the four accused belong to her village and their family members are threatening her.

A 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao was allegedly set on fire on Dec 5 by five men, including the two who were accused of raping her, while she was on her way to attend the court hearing.

NEWS AT 3 PM, DECEMBER 11th

The victim died the next day during treatment at Safdarjunj Hospital in New Delhi. All five men, who set the victim ablaze, were arrested soon after they committed the crime.