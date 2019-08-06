Another Congress leader hails BJP govt's decision to repeal Article 370

Lucknow, Aug 06: The rift within the Congress over the Union Government's decision to do away with Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, seems to growing wider by the day.

After promiment leaders like Janardan Dwivedi, Deepender Hooda and Jaiveer Shergill chose to differ from the party's official stand to oppose BJP government decision, Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar, Aditi Singh, today said the repealing of Article 370 will help in integrating J&K into the mainstream.

"I am in absolute support of the decision. It will help in integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream. It is a historic decision. It should not be politicised. As an MLA, in my capacity, I welcome this decision," ANI quoted Aditi Singh as saying.

Congress veteran and a Gandhi family loyalist Janardan Dwivedi was first among the senior party leaders to differ from the party's official stand.

"My mentor Ram Manohar Lohia was against Article 370 from the start...My personal view is that this is a matter of national satisfaction. A mistake made during independence has been corrected, even if belatedly," Janardhan Dwivedi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.

Deepender Hooda, considered close to Rahul Gandhi, tweeted that his personal view was that 'there isn't a need to have Article 370 in the 21st century'.

"The move is not only in the interest of the country but also for the benefit of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is the responsibility of the government to implement the move in a peaceful environment," Deepnder Hooda said.

Another Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill also took to Twitter to voice his support to the move to make Article 370 inoperative. He said, "My Personal Point of View: I support abrogation of Art 370 (as opening words say it's temporary) but Only and Only in accordance with provisions and methodology provided by the Constitution of India which mandates consent of J&K State Assembly -any other way is Unconstitutional."

Official stand of the Congress is to oppose the ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir.