Another coal mine tragedy Meghalaya: 2 bodies recovered from mine in East Jaintia Hills

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Shillong, Jan 7: In yet another tragic incident reported from Meghalaya, police recovered the bodies of two miners from a quarry at Mooknor Jalyiah village in East Jaintia Hills on Sunday as the rescue operation for the 15 miners trapped in a coal mine still underway.

The body of one Elad Bareh (26) was recovered from the coal quarry after the uncle of the deceased labour had lodged a missing complaint before the police that his nephew was missing from his home since January 04. While checking the site, the police found another dead body of Monoj Basumatry from Deinchynrum village in East Jaintia HIlls.

According to Northeast Today report, police suspected that boulders might have hit them while they tried to extract coal from the site. The matter is under inquiry and efforts are on to find out the owner of the quarry.