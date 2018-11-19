  • search

Another CBI officer moves SC challenging transfer

By
    New Delhi, Nov 19: An officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation has challenged his transfer in the Supreme Court. This petition comes in the wake of the SC hearing a batch of petitions, which challenged the government's decision to send the CBI director, Alok Verma on leave.

    A K Bassi
    Another petition was filed a CBI officer, A K Bassi, who had also challenged his transfer to Port Blair.

    In the new petition the officer Manish Kumar in the DIG rank challenged his transfer to Nagpur after the public spat between Verma and Special CBI director, Rakesh Asthana. He said that the transfer was aimed at derailing the probe into the Nirav Modi case.

    He said that he was actively probing the case under Verma. The court has however refused to grant urgent hearing into the case

    Last week, the Central Vigilance Commission had submitted a report on the allegations against Verma. The court has sought Verma's reply by Tuesday and further hearing on the matter would continue on Wednesday.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
