Another case of extortion filed against former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July 23: Another case of extortion has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. While the first was registered by the Marine Drive Police, the second case was booked at the Kopri police station in Thane.

Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh said that the FIR also names the deputy commissioner of police Parag Manere and three civilians.

In the case booked in Marine Drive, the complainant, a businessman named a total of 8 people including 6 police personnel. The Mumbai Police said that two civilians have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Two weeks back the Mumbai Police had sought more evidence into the allegations levelled by businessman Sonu Jalan. He had accused Singh and senior police officer Pradeep Sharma of extorting Rs 3.5 crore form him after charging him in a fake case. He had also accused the police of going through his phone book while he was in custody in 2018.