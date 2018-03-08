Another blow on AAP's arrogant MLAs

Punjab : AAP MLA misbehaves with ADC, incident caught on camera | Oneindia News

Just within days of AAP being accused of assaulting Delhi's top bureaucrat Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, another AAP MLA from Punjab has been caught on camera raising his voice on an ADC.

The MLA identified as Kultar Singh from Punjab's Kotkapura, and he is being seen in the video shouting while engaging in an argument with the ADC, he said, "I am the Government, I am an elected representative of the government," When he was asked by the ADC to lower his voice, the MLA retorted by saying, "It is my voice and you are nobody to tell me to not raise my voice,"

The ADC further asked him to calm down, but failing to do so, he walked out, followed by slogans of "ADC Murdabad" by the supporters of MLA Kultar Singh.

Oneindia tried to get in touch with the 41-year-old MLA but he was unavailable for comment. This is the next blow on AAP which is still reeling under the accusations of assaulting the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.