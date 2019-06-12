  • search
    Another BJP worker killed and burnt in Bengal, party blames TMC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kolkata, June 12: The body of another local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who was missing for two days, was found in Badhapukur, Malda district of West Bengal, just a day after the party observed a 'Black day' in West Bengal in protest against violence in the state.

    After the recent clashes between BJP and TMC workers which led to the death of several party workers, another BJP worker has been found brutally murdered here.

    The deceased BJP worker has been identified as Ashish Singh, aged 47, a party worker from Englishbazar, Malda. He was brutally murdered and his body was burnt.

    Bengal's BIG BJP march with 1 lakh supporters to Kolkata Police headquarters

    The BJP West Bengal Twitter blamed Trinamool Congress goons for the crime and added that Singh was missing from the last few days.

    The Bengal BJP will hold a march to the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar today in the wake of protesting against the soaring violence, killing of its party men and alleging a complete lapse of law and order in in the state.

    BJP MP from Asansol and the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo has tweeted on this issue this morning in the tweet he said that - "WB's Malda district witnessed another heinous murder of a BJP worker, Anil Singh, by TMC goons. This would be the 5th murder of a BJP worker in Bengal in the last 4 days. My condolences to the bereaved family. "

    Earlier, the saffron party, on Monday, had also observed a 12-hour shut down in Basirhat where the BJP and the TMC workers had clashed on Saturday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
