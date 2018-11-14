Another BJP MLA from Maharashtra set to quit party

Mumbai, Nov 14: A BJP MLA from has announced his retirement from politics due to his dissatisfaction with the saffron party allowing criminals to join the force.

In a letter addressed to BJP MLAs, Anil Gote stated, he wasn't happy with the entry of criminals in BJP and the party had followed the pattern of Congress by giving entry to criminals.

Gote, who represents the Dhule Assembly seat in Maharashtra, said he will resign from Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Nov 19.

Last month, another BJP legislator had resigned as member of the state Assembly and from the party. Gote has been opposing induction of some leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) into the BJP.

Last month, BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh, a staunch proponent of separate Vidarbha state, had resigned as member of the Assembly and from the party's primary membership. He was an MLA from Katol constituency in Nagpur district.

