  • search

Another BJP MLA from Maharashtra set to quit party

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Nov 14: A BJP MLA from has announced his retirement from politics due to his dissatisfaction with the saffron party allowing criminals to join the force.

    In a letter addressed to BJP MLAs, Anil Gote stated, he wasn't happy with the entry of criminals in BJP and the party had followed the pattern of Congress by giving entry to criminals.

    Another BJP MLA from Maharashtra set to quit party
    BJP MLA Anil Gote. Courtesy: Youtube

    Also Read | Maharashtra: Woman mauled to death by wild animal, suspected to be tiger or leopard

    Gote, who represents the Dhule Assembly seat in Maharashtra, said he will resign from Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Nov 19.

    Last month, another BJP legislator had resigned as member of the state Assembly and from the party. Gote has been opposing induction of some leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) into the BJP.

    Also Read | Congress trying to win over disgruntled leaders by distributing organisational posts in MP

    Last month, BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh, a staunch proponent of separate Vidarbha state, had resigned as member of the Assembly and from the party's primary membership. He was an MLA from Katol constituency in Nagpur district.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    bjp maharashtra mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue