Another BJP leader beats up govt official in MP after Akash Vijayvargiya

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhopal, June 28: Days after BJP MLA from Indore, Akash Vijayvargiya thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat, another BJP leader has allegedly assaulted a government official on Friday.

The incident took place after Satna Nagar Panchayat Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devvrat Soni was beaten up by a BJP leader.

The CMO is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The BJP leader, who is yet to be identified, and Nagar Panchayat chairman have been charged in the matter.

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya held for thrashing official with cricket bat, sent to judicial custody

Two days after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday for attacking a civic body official with a cricket bat during a demolition of a dilapidated house in his constituency.

An FIR was lodged against Akash Vijayvargiya as he a civic body official with a cricket bat

and 10 others while a local court rejected his bail plea and sent him in judicial custody for two weeks.

This incident let to national outrage, Indore received another shock after they saw the posters glorifying Akash Vijayvargiya's actions on Friday. Posters appeared in parts of the city which read, "Salute Akash ji".