Another audio clip on coronavirus and the advise this lady is giving is fake

New Delhi, Mar 21: An audio clip that dishes out advise on how to fight coronavirus has gone viral. It has been forwarded several times and a lady is heard giving advise on how to fight COVID-19.

The lady says that this was forwarded to her by a colleague whose friend works at a reputed hospital. She says that the message is in Spanish and hence she would be translating it in English.

The clip begins with the lady saying that the Chinese now understand the behaviour of COVID-19. She speaks about a medicine and says that in order to apply it one has to unblock the airways in the body. The lady then goes on to speak bout the safeguards.

The first safeguard is about drinking hot liquids such as warm water, coffee, tea and soup.

She says one needs to take warm water every 20 minutes as this would wash away the virus. Gargle with anti-septic liquid such as vinegar.

This is the point that the audio needs to be debunked. This is not the first time that such theories have been floated around. While it is true that COVID-19 infects the respiratory system by directly entering the body through the mouth or nose, there is no evidence to support the notion that sipping water will prevent or kill the virus.

