Annual Rath Yatra begins; Amit Shah offers prayers at Lord Jagannath Temple

Ahmedabad, July 04: Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah offered prayers at the 450-year-old Jagannath Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during the Mangal Aarti, ahead of the annual Gujarat Jagannath Rath Yatra.

The world-famous Rath Yatra is among the most celebrated festivals in India in which the Jagannath temple deities are taken out in their chariots which are pulled in a traditional ceremony by thousands of people towards Gundicha temple and then back to the main Jagannath temple.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is organised at Puri in Odisha. It is believed that Lord Jagannath every year wishes to visit his birthplace. This 10-day festival has begins from July 4.

