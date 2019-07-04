  • search
    Annual Rath Yatra begins; Amit Shah offers prayers at Lord Jagannath Temple

    By Shreya
    |

    Ahmedabad, July 04: Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah offered prayers at the 450-year-old Jagannath Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during the Mangal Aarti, ahead of the annual Gujarat Jagannath Rath Yatra.

    The world-famous Rath Yatra is among the most celebrated festivals in India in which the Jagannath temple deities are taken out in their chariots which are pulled in a traditional ceremony by thousands of people towards Gundicha temple and then back to the main Jagannath temple.

    Home Minister Amit Shah.Image Courtesy: @AmitShah

    Jagannath Rath Yatra is organised at Puri in Odisha. It is believed that Lord Jagannath every year wishes to visit his birthplace. This 10-day festival has begins from July 4.

    Communal clash in Chandni Chowk: Amit Shah summons Delhi Police chief

    Fani' barreled through Odisha on May 4, unleashing torrential rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, blowing away thatched houses and swamping towns and villages.

    Odisha suffered a tentative loss of Rs 12,000 crore due to cyclone that damaged more than 5 lakh dwelling units in the state's coastal districts.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 9:48 [IST]
