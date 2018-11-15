Annual Pushkar Fair to begin tomorrow

Tented bazaars

15 November: The tented bazaars are a hive of activity and the fairground is being set up. Mny camel carts are arriving bringing people with business at the fair. Holy men and religious groups are more numerous in the town each day.

A trader arrives with his livestock at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2018, in Pushkar, Thursday, Nov.15, 2018. The annual five-day livestock fair is one of the largest camel fairs in the world. (PTI Photo)

Official Programme begins

16 November: Things get livelier. Acrobats, tightrope walkers, jugglers and other nomadic performers set up in and around the stadium. Many come from the Nath performing community and learn traditional skills from a young age. The Official Programme of organised events begins: Deep Dan and aarthi at the lake from 5.30pm, followed by a concert at the stadium from 7pm.

Cultural activities, competitions

17 November: The fair is traditionally a great meeting place where even marriages may be arranged. Day 2 of the Official Program features displays and competitions.

18 November: Around the stadium there are cultural activities, competitions and bazaars. Camels and traders will disappear back into the desert as the week progresses and their business is concluded.

Holy Pushkar lake

19 November: The colourful fairground attracts huge crowds with stalls, street vendors, sideshows and ferris wheels. Stadium events continue.

20 November: Numbers of colourfully-dressed villagers are arriving from all over the region to bathe in the holy Pushkar lake. The fairground is going full swing. A craft fair is set up with handicraft stalls.

