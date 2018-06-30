Anna University UG/PG Results 2018 declared, how to check

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Chennai, June 30: The Anna University UG/PG Results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The candidates who are not satisfied with the scores or the overall result can apply for revaluation. The Anna University will release the dates for revaluation on the website. The Anna University conducted the examinations in the month of January this year. The results are available on annauniv.edu.
How to check Anna University UG/PG Results 2018:
- Go to annauniv.edu
- Click on check results
- Enter your registration number and date to birth to login to your profile
- Click on the semester
- Submit
- View results
- Take a printout
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day