English
  • Sports

Anna University UG/PG Results 2018 declared, how to check

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Chennai, June 30: The Anna University UG/PG Results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Anna University UG/PG Results 2018 declared, how to check

    The candidates who are not satisfied with the scores or the overall result can apply for revaluation. The Anna University will release the dates for revaluation on the website. The Anna University conducted the examinations in the month of January this year. The results are available on annauniv.edu.

    How to check Anna University UG/PG Results 2018:

    • Go to annauniv.edu
    • Click on check results
    • Enter your registration number and date to birth to login to your profile
    • Click on the semester
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    anna university results

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 7:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue