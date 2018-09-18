  • search

Anna University UG April-May 2018 revaluation results declared on these websites

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Chennai, Sep 18: The Anna University UG April-May 2018 revaluation results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted between April and May 2018. The result of the main exam was released in July, after which students applied for revaluation.

    Since 2017, the Anna University has collected over Rs 75 crore from engineering students for re-evaluation of papers, suggests a recent TOI report. The University has said it has collected a total of Rs 28.82 crore for providing photocopies of answer sheets and Rs 46.65 crore for revaluation since 2011.

    In a notification, the varsity has informed that "no undergraduate and post graduate (full time and part time mode) student of university departments, affiliated colleges will be allowed to appear for their arrear examination who have already exceeded their maximum duration of the programme as per their resolution." The results are available on coe1.annauniv.edu and coe2.annauniv.edu.

    Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 12:26 [IST]
