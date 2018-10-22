Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets download date

Chennai, Oct 22: The Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The date for the release of the hall ticket has been confirmed., The hall tickets would be released on October 31 2018.

The university recently announced the revaluation results of undergraduate examinations that were held in the month of April and May. The result of the main exam was released in July, after which students applied for revaluation. Once the hall ticket is released, it would be available on coe1.annauniv.edu.

How to download Anna University hall tickets 2018:

Go to coe1.annauniv.edu

On the home page enter user ID and password.

Click on login

View your hall ticket

Take a printout