Anna University 2019 results for semester 1 UG/PG courses declared

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Chennai, Feb 14: Anna University has released the 1st-semester results for both, graduate and undergraduate course. The results are available on university's official site. The exam was held in months of November and December. Candidates who appeared for the exams are advised to keep a tab on the site as it is taking time to load.

To check your graduate and undergraduate 1st semester exam results, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number and date of birth to login. These are the steps to download your sem 1 result:

Step 1: Visit Anna University official site ( http://aucoe.annauniv.edu/)

Step 2: On homepage, click on 1st sem UG/PG-Nov/Dec 2018-Results (Grade System)

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your result will appear, download it and take a print out