  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anna Hazare's hunger strike enters 7th day; Fadnavis, 2 Union Ministers meet him

    By
    |

    Ralegan Siddhi (Maharashtra), Feb 05: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare's indefinite hunger strike entered seventh day on Tuesday. Hazare has been on a hunger strike since last Wednesday (January 30) at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, demanding appointments of Lokpal and Lokayuktas and resolution of farmers' issue.

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and 2 Union Ministers with Anna Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and 2 Union Ministers with Anna Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre met Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi today.

    Also Read | Will return Padma Bhushan if govt doesn't fulfil promises: Anna Hazare

    Hazare has been demanding appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist. He has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.

    The anti-corruption crusader had told PTI that he welcomed the Maharashtra cabinet's decision to bring the office of the chief minister under the ambit of the Lokayukta.

    On Monday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray met the 81-year-old anti-graft crusader and extended his full support to his agitation. Urging the social activist to end his hunger strike, Thackeray asked the 81-year-old not to sacrifice his life for the "useless" government. He asked Hazare to end his protest and conduct a joint tour of the state with him to "bury" the BJP-led government. Thackeray was accompanied by noted water conservationist Rajendra Singh.

    Hazare had on Sunday warned that if the Narendra Modi government did not fulfil its promises, he would return his Padma Bhushan. The 81-year-old was awarded the third-highest civilian honour of the country in 1992.

    Also Read | Anna Hazare launches hunger strike from today over delay in appointing Lokpal

    Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had earlier appealed to the BJP-led state government -- of which his party is a part -- to intervene and asked it to not to "play" with Hazare's life. Thackeray also asked Hazare to take to the streets instead of "giving up" his life, and urged him to emulate the role played by Narayan in the 1970s when the socialist leader took on the Indira Gandhi government.

    Read more about:

    anna hazare devendra fadnavis maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue