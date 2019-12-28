  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    Anna Hazare wants security withdrawn

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 28: Social activist Anna Hazare has demanded that the security provided to him by the government be withdrawn.

    Hazare sent a letter to this effect to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

    File photo of Anna Hazare
    File photo of Anna Hazare

    Security cover to him was a waste of public money, he said.

    Many people had threatened him in the past, but he always ignored them, he said.

    Anna Hazare ends fast after Fadnavis govt accepts demands

    "I had requested the state government to revoke my security. But the government has not responded to my request.

    "In the meantime I came to know that the government is revoking the security of some people. Therefore I am also requesting you to withdraw my security," he wrote in the letter.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
