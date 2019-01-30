Anna Hazare launches hunger strike from today over delay in appointing Lokpal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Jan 30: Activist Anna Hazare began his fast on Wednesday for the formation of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, at Ralegan Siddhi.

In his letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, dated January 28, Anna Hazare said he would launch the agitation in his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Fadnavis Cabinet Tuesday decided to bring the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister under the jurisdiction of Lokayukta.

Also Read | The Govt is sly, canceled trains of protesters, claims Anna Hazare ahead of indefinite hunger strike

Anna Hazare, however, said he would not call off the agitation till the Lokayukta Act becomes a reality.

Apart from the appointment of Lokpal at the national level and Lokayukta in states, Anna Hazare has been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and some electoral reforms.

Anna Hazare said he had withdrawn that agitation after the central government had assured in writing that it would fulfil the demands.

"Nine months have passed, yet the demands have not been fulfilled. Hence, I will be on hunger strike in my village Ralegan Siddhi on January 30," Anna Hazare said in the letter.

In Delhi, an eight-member search panel formed to select members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal Tuesday held its first meeting, nearly four months after it was set up by the Modi government.

The committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, is understood to have discussed modalities related to the appointments of the chief and members of Lokpal.

(with PTI inputs)